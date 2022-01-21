Oil is falling, erasing weekly gains due to a massive build in gasoline stocks in the United States.

Stockpiles of gasoline in the United States have risen by 5.9 million barrels, raising investor concerns about a drop in demand in the world’s largest oil consumer.

After an unexpected build in gasoline stockpiles in the United States, the world’s largest oil-consuming country, investors were enticed to cash out and profit from high oil prices, oil prices fell on Friday, wiping out weekly gains.

Brent crude was trading at (dollar)86.81 per barrel at 0656 GMT, down 1.77 percent from the previous session’s close of (dollar)88.38 per barrel.

At the same time, the American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading at (dollar)83.92 per barrel, down 1.90 percent from the previous session’s close of (dollar)85.55.

Massive increases in US gasoline and crude oil stocks contributed to the oil price decline.

Inventories of gasoline in the United States increased by 5.9 million barrels in the week ending January.

Crude oil inventories increased by 500,000 barrels to 413.9 million barrels, far exceeding market expectations of a 1.4 million-barrel drop.

Such a large inventory build, which signaled declining demand in the US, encouraged investors to take advantage of high price gains, which pushed prices to their highest levels in seven years.

Following three fuel tanker trucks exploding in the industrial Musaffah area of Abu Dhabi’s capital on Monday, prices were well supported this week due to rising tensions in the UAE.

In retaliation, a Houthi commander was killed in Sanaa, Yemen’s capital, by a Saudi-led coalition airstrike on Tuesday.

Prices are also being pushed up by rising tensions in Ukraine.

Tensions between Ukraine and Russia are at an all-time high, with Russian forces massing along their respective borders, raising fears of an invasion.