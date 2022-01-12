Oil price forecasts for 2022 have been updated by the US Energy Information Administration.

The US Energy Information Administration has raised its forecast for oil prices in 2022.

Brent crude is now expected to average (dollar)74.95 per barrel in 2022, but this has been revised down to (dollar)67.50 per barrel in 2023.

Late on Tuesday, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) raised its global crude oil price forecast for 2022 by more than 7% over its previous December estimate.

The EIA revised up the price of Brent by 7% to an average of (dollar)74.95 per barrel in its January Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO), while the price of American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was revised up by 7.5 percent to (dollar)71.32 per barrel.

Brent is expected to fall to (dollar)67.50 per barrel in 2023, while WTI is expected to fall to (dollar)63.50 per barrel, according to the agency.

The EIA stated that the extent to which the omicron variant will affect economic activity and oil consumption this year is still unknown, given the growing uncertainty in global oil markets in 2022.

“Even before the omicron variant surfaced in late 2021, some restrictions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 began to return in many regions, notably Europe.”

These restrictions, combined with increased measures to combat the omicron variant, raised the possibility of a drop in global oil consumption in the coming months, putting downward pressure on oil prices, according to the statistics agency.

Global oil production is expected to outpace global oil consumption in both 2022 and 2023, according to the EIA, resulting in rising global oil inventories.

“We expect global oil inventories to rise by an average of 0.5 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2022 and 0.6 million bpd in 2023, putting downward pressure on crude oil prices,” the report stated.

Global oil consumption is expected to increase by 3.6 million bpd in 2022, to 100.5 million bpd, and by 1.8 million bpd in 2023, to 102.3 million bpd, according to the agency.

OPEC crude oil production averaged 26.3 million bpd in 2021, up 0.7 million bpd from 2020, according to the agency, which forecasts an additional 2.5 million bpd increase to 28.8 million bpd in 2022 and 28.9 million bpd in 2023.

“Our OPEC crude oil production forecast is subject to considerable uncertainty,” it said, citing “country compliance with existing production targets as well as uncertain future global demand growth.”

In the United States, crude oil production is expected to rise.

