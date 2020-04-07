Oil price rally as Saudi-Russian deal “very, very close”

By Gina Lee

Investing.com – Asian oil prices recovered from a dramatic 8% drop on Tuesday last session.

International Brent oil futures rose 2.43% to $ 34.11 to 9:52 p.m. (2:52 a.m. GMT), and WTI futures for U.S. crude oil rose 4.1% to $ 27.15.

The CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund told CNBC overnight that his country and Saudi Arabia were “very, very close” to an agreement to cut production.

“I think the entire market understands that this business is important and that it will bring a lot of stability and so much important stability to the market, and we are very close,” added Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian sovereign wealth fund, Interview.

Andrey Kostin, Managing Director of VTB Bank, agreed with Dmitriev when he said in a CNBC interview: “Russia is definitely very keen to stabilize oil prices and … there is political will. Nobody cares about low oil prices “Neither the United States, Russia, nor the Saudis. From this point of view, I think a reasonable deal should be reached at the end of the day.”

But even if the OPEC + members are to prepare for a virtual meeting on Thursday, investors are concentrating on whether the two manufacturers can reach an agreement on production cuts in the face of falling demand.

This Saudi-Russia gap is really the key to the business, ”Herman Wang, S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) Platts Middle East and OPEC editor-in-chief, told CNBC.

“Put aside whether the US will participate or not,” he said. “Without Saudi Arabia and Russia on the same side, there is no deal at all,” he added.

