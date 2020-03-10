Oil price war will expedite the end of petrodollar & rise of Chinese-Russian currency– RT’s Max Keiser

The US shale market is to bear the brunt of the raging oil price war that has sent Dow Jones and crude prices down, and Saudi Arabia will fare no better. Meanwhile, Russia has got the best hand in the game, Max Keiser believes.

There are several causes for the slump in oil prices, and the dispute between Moscow and the Riyadh-led OPEC and a coronavirus outbreak is not an exhaustive list, the host of RT’s Keiser Report believes.

We are also witnessing a “part two” of the 2008 crisis with the credit bubble blowing up again – something that was only waiting to happen, per Keiser. “If you just give the same bad guys a bigger credit line to do the same bad things, that’ll result in the same bad outcome.”