Oil prices are dropping as investors become concerned about a new variant.

Oil prices are falling as investors become concerned about a new variant.

As investors become concerned about a new variant, oil prices have fallen.

Crude stockpiles in the United States have fallen more than expected, putting an end to any further drops.

ANKARA (Ankara) is a city in Turkey.

Oil prices fell as a result of investor concern over the COVID-19 variant omicron, though an estimated drop in US crude inventories should limit further price drops.

Brent%20crude,%20the%20international%20benchmark,%20was%20trading%20at%20(dollar)75.10%20per%20barrel%20at%200639%20GMT,%20down%200.45%%20from%20the%20previous%20session%27s%20close%20of%20(dollar)75.44%20at%200639%20GMT.

The US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading at (dollar)71.64 per barrel at the time, down 0.56 percent from its previous close of (dollar)72.05 per barrel.

Since the discovery of the omicron variant two weeks ago, oil prices have been under demand pressure.

On the other hand, the severity of the new variant is unknown.

On Monday, US President Joe Biden’s chief medical advisor Anthony Fauci said, “It doesn’t appear to be a great degree of severity.”

Despite reports from South Africa, where the new variant originated, that omicron cases in the region have only mild symptoms, some governments have taken steps to prevent the virus from spreading.

Omicron has spread to 50 countries and 19 states in the United States, according to US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky.

“While we are still learning about the severity of omicron and how it responds to therapeutics and vaccines,” Walensky said at a White House press conference, “we anticipate that all of the same measures will provide some protection against omicron.”

-A reduction in crude stockpiles in the United States, which will limit price declines.

The American Petroleum Institute (API) predicted a 3.08 million barrel decrease in US gasoline inventories late Tuesday, beating market expectations of a 2.09 million barrel increase.

The prospect of such a large inventory draw signals a rebound in crude demand in the United States, assuaging investor concerns about dwindling demand and bolstering prices.