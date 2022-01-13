Oil prices are falling as a result of weak gasoline demand and concerns about the omicron.

Strong gasoline demand obscures a larger-than-expected drop in crude stockpiles.

ANKARA (Turkey)

Oil prices fell on Thursday as a result of a significant increase in gasoline inventories in the United States, indicating low demand amid ongoing uncertainty about the impact of the omicron coronavirus variant on oil markets.

Brent crude was trading at (dollar)84.42 per barrel at 0617 GMT, down 0.3 percent from the previous session’s close of (dollar)84.67 per barrel.

At the same time, the American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading at (dollar)82.41 per barrel, down 0.3 percent from the previous session’s close of (dollar)82.64.

The large accrual in gasoline inventories overshadowed the more-than-expected decrease in US crude oil inventories, putting downward pressure on prices.

During the week ending January, US commercial crude oil inventories fell by 1.1%.

According to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), the number is 7.

Inventories dropped by 4.6 million barrels to 413.3 million barrels, beating market expectations of a 1.95 million-barrel drop.

During that time, however, gasoline inventories rose by 8 million barrels to 240.7 million barrels, indicating a drop in demand.

Despite remaining below pre-pandemic levels, the increase in gasoline inventories sparked market concerns that this could be the start of a trend, implying lower crude prices in the months ahead.

Despite predictions that the new omicron variant will be mild and short-lived, the impact on global oil demand this year is unknown.

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Wednesday that, while the omicron variant is less severe than delta, it is still a dangerous variant, especially for those who have not been vaccinated.

At a coronavirus webinar, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the record number of 15 million COVID-19 cases reported last week was an underestimate, but that the death rate remained stable.

Following a surge in local COVID-19 cases caused by the delta and omicron variants, a new region in China’s central Henan province was placed under lockdown on Wednesday.

The Health Ministry said Tuesday that Spain had experienced its highest number of coronavirus-related deaths since March, with 247 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country has seen nearly 135,000 daily cases, bringing the total to 7.59 million cases, with 90,383 deaths.