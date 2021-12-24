Oil prices are fluctuating as we approach the holiday season.

Oil prices are fluctuating in the run-up to Christmas.

Due to the rising number of COVID-19 omicron variant cases and the possibility of stricter regulations, investors are concerned about expected lower global oil demand.

On Friday, oil prices were mixed as investors remained cautious due to the rising COVID-19 omicron variant, despite new research suggesting that the omicron variant is milder than previously thought.

In thin pre-Christmas trading, international benchmark Brent crude was trading at $76.52 per barrel at 0659 GMT, down 0.10 percent from its previous session’s close of $76.64 per barrel.

The US markets are closed for sessions on Friday, December 24th, in observance of the Christmas holiday.

The markets’ upbeat outlook was bolstered by US macroeconomic data.

The country’s third-quarter growth rate was raised to 2.3 percent from 2.1 percent previously.

According to third-quarter data, the US economy shrank by 3.4 percent last year, while growth expectations for 2021 have risen to 5.6 percent, the highest level since 1984.

Furthermore, the Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index in the United States increased 6.3 points in December compared to the previous month, reaching 137.9, the highest level in the previous five months.

Rising natural gas prices, particularly in Asia and Europe, encourage the use of cheaper oil in electricity generation, driving up prices as demand exceeds supply.

Concerns about the omicron coronavirus variant have dissipated, resulting in a relief rally in global markets ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Patients infected with the omicron variant of the coronavirus have a lower risk of hospitalization and are significantly less likely to develop severe symptoms than those infected with the delta variant, according to a study conducted by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

The findings of the UKHSA were similar to those of Public Health Scotland and Imperial College London, who discovered that omicron is milder than previously thought when compared to the delta variant.

These studies were also aided by data from South Africa, which is where the new variant originated.

