Concerns about demand are causing oil prices to fluctuate.

Concerns about demand have caused oil prices to fluctuate.

Oil prices are fluctuating due to supply and demand uncertainty.

Crude stocks are expected to fall by 1.08 million barrels, while gasoline inventories are expected to rise by 10.9 million barrels, according to the US Energy Information Administration.

Turkey’s capital is ANKARA.

Oil prices were mixed on Wednesday after the previous session’s gains were wiped out by falling demand signals amid rising omicron variant cases, though demand was boosted by comments from US Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, who suggested the central bank would raise rates more slowly than expected.

Brent%20crude,%20the%20international%20benchmark,%20was%20trading%20at%20(dollar)83.62%20per%20barrel%20at%200646%20GMT,%20down%200.12%%20from%20the%20previous%20session%27s%20close%20of%20(dollar)83.72%20at%200646%20GMT.

The American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading at (dollar)81.27 per barrel at the same time, up 0.06 percent from the previous session’s close of (dollar)81.22 per barrel.

Despite the rapid spread of omicron and concerns about ensuing mitigation measures, the Brent oil price climbed to (dollar)84 a barrel, the highest level in two months, due to estimates of productive demand.

In its Short-Term Energy Outlook released Tuesday, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) predicted that global oil demand will rise by 3.6 million barrels per day in 2022, up from last month’s forecast.

Meanwhile, the American Petroleum Institute (API) predicted a 1.08 million barrel drop in US crude oil inventories on Tuesday, which was lower than the market’s expectation of 1.95 million barrels.

The prospect of a stockpile draw signals a rebound in crude demand in the United States, assuaging investor concerns about dwindling demand and supporting higher prices.

Despite market expectations for a 2.4 million-barrel build, gasoline stockpiles rose by 10.9 million barrels, halting the upward price trend.

The EIA will release official oil stock data later on Wednesday.

The EIA will release official oil stock data later on Wednesday.

Prices rose after US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell stated on Tuesday that the economy should be able to withstand the current COVID-19 increase with only “short-term” consequences and that monetary policy is about to tighten.

Geopolitical risks amplify concerns about supply.

Production outages in Libya and Kazakhstan are jeopardizing supply security and driving up prices.

“In theory, an improving supply outlook in Libya and Kazakhstan should have a bearish impact on prices, but the market is a different story.”

Infosurhoy in a nutshell.