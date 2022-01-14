Oil prices are mixed as a result of the expected sale of US Strategic Petroleum Reserves and a drop in crude stockpiles in the United States.

Oil prices are mixed as a result of the expected sale of US Strategic Petroleum Reserves and a drop in US crude stockpiles.

Stocks of US commercial crude oil fell by 4.6 million barrels, beating market expectations of a 1.95 million-barrel drop.

Oil prices were mixed on Friday, with expectations of US crude sales from emergency stockpiles to cool rising prices at a time when COVID-19 restrictions in the world’s second-largest oil consumer were being tightened.

At 0648 GMT, international benchmark Brent crude was trading at (dollar)84.66 per barrel, up 0.22 percent from the previous session’s close of (dollar)84.47 per barrel.

At the same time, the American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was at (dollar)82.11 per barrel, down 0.01 percent from the previous session’s close of (dollar)82.12 per barrel.

The first batch of crude from China’s Strategic Petroleum Reserves (SPR) was sold in September.

US President Joe Biden has urged OPEC(plus) producers to increase their collective output in order to increase market supply and lower crude prices.

However, the cartel’s production pact of 400,000 barrels per day in December of last year and January and February of this year did not yield to his demands, and the group agreed to stick to it.

Following Biden’s decision to release 50 million barrels of oil from the country’s SPR, the world’s largest petroleum stockpile used for emergencies, a coordinated effort with other major energy-consuming nations, including China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the United Kingdom, was launched.

Exxon Mobil and a Valero Energy affiliate were among six companies that received 18 million barrels of strategic crude oil reserves from the US Energy Department on Thursday.

Crude inventories in the United States are rising, putting upward price pressure on the market.

Although gains were capped when China, the world’s second-largest oil consumer, increased COVID-19 mitigation measures in response to an increase in daily cases, a larger-than-expected drop in US crude oil inventories provided upward support for prices.

On Thursday, China’s National Health Commission reported 4,636 deaths from coronavirus, with 190 new infections and 124 cases of domestic transmission, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 104,379.

To prevent the virus from spreading ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics, China has implemented lockdowns in a number of cities, including Xian, the provincial capital of Shaanxi, and ordered more than 20 million people to stay at home.

