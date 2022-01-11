Oil prices are rising as a result of supply disruptions in Libya and ahead of an OPEC(plus) meeting.

Oil prices are rising due to supply disruptions in Libya and ahead of an OPEC(plus) meeting.

On Tuesday, 23 members of the OPEC(plus) group will meet to decide on output for February.

At 0656 GMT, international benchmark Brent crude was trading at $78.44 per barrel, up 0.84 percent from the previous session’s close of $77.78.

At the same time, the American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading at (dollar)75.86 per barrel, up 0.86 percent from the previous session’s trade close of (dollar)75.21.

With Libya’s announcement on Saturday of production cuts of around 200,000 barrels of crude oil starting Tuesday due to maintenance on the main crude oil pumping line connecting the fields of Samah and Al, oil prices started the new year on a positive note.

It was good news for the oil market, given the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19’s omicron variant.

Despite early data indicating that the omicron COVID-19 variant is less severe, the country’s top infectious disease expert, Anthony Fauci, warned of the risk of a surge in hospitalizations due to a large number of coronavirus cases.

According to a running tally on the tracking website FlightAware.com, over 3,600 flights were canceled around the world on Sunday, with more than half of them originating in the United States. These cancellations added to the toll of Christmas travel disruptions caused by the omicron variant.

More than 6,400 flights were impacted, including delayed but not canceled flights.

Investors are also looking forward to the OPEC(plus) meeting on January, which will bring together the group’s producers and their allies.

In February, the group will decide whether or not to increase output by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd).

OPEC(plus) producers agreed to stick to the planned output scheme at their previous meeting, despite calls from a number of countries, including the United States, to increase supply.