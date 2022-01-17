Oil prices are rising due to a lack of supply, and there are fewer fears of an omicron impact.

Oil prices are rising due to a lack of supply, which has reduced fears of an omicron impact.

Market jitters are relieved by the possibility of an omicron coronavirus variant shifting to an “endemic pattern.”

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

Oil prices rose on Monday as a result of continued tight supply and investor optimism that the omicron variant will not have a significant impact on global demand.

Brent crude was trading at (dollar)86.43 per barrel at 0636 GMT, up 0.43 percent from the previous session’s closing price of (dollar)86.06 per barrel.

At the same time, the American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading at (dollar)83.72 per barrel, up 0.50 percent from the previous session’s close of (dollar)83.30 per barrel.

Higher prices are supported by market tightness, which has resulted from a drop in output from OPEC(plus) producers.

Although the group decided to extend its current plan to increase output by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) through February at its most recent meeting, some small member countries failed to meet their production targets, resulting in a shortfall in the overall group output quota.

Concerns about COVID-19’s impact on global demand are keeping oil producers from pumping more.

Market jitters about the omicron variant’s impact on global demand were alleviated by news that the variant could build herd immunity in societies and that it would likely shift to an “endemic pattern.”

Omicron could help build herd immunity, according to Gert Van Zyl, a professor at Stellenbosch University’s Department of Medical Virology. It has been observed in people who have recovered from the coronavirus as well as those who have been vaccinated, due to its high transmissibility.

Though it’s “unrealistic” to believe that omicron will be the last variant to emerge in the pandemic, he believes it could develop an “endemic pattern.” An endemic disease is one that is regularly found among specific populations or in a specific geographic area.