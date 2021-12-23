Oil prices are rising due to a weaker dollar and lower crude stocks.

Oil prices rise as the dollar weakens and crude stocks fall.

ANKARA (Turkey)

Oil prices rose again on Thursday, boosted by increased commodity trading as a result of the weaker dollar and lower-than-expected crude stockpiles in the United States.

At 0552 GMT, international benchmark Brent crude was trading at (dollar)75.44 per barrel, up 0.19 percent from the previous session’s close of (dollar)75.29 a barrel.

The American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was at (dollar)72.95 per barrel at the same time, up 0.26 percent from the previous session’s close of (dollar)72.76 per barrel.

The dollar dropped to new lows after data released on Wednesday showed a stronger-than-expected increase in consumer confidence in the United States.

Crude oil stocks fell 4.7 million barrels, or 1.1%, in the week ending December.

The US Energy Information Administration announced on Wednesday that crude oil reserves have risen by 17 percent to 423.6 million barrels.

A decrease in inventories of 2.6 million barrels was expected by the market.