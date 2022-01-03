Oil prices are rising due to supply disruptions in Libya and ahead of an OPEC(plus) meeting.

Oil prices are rising as a result of supply disruptions in Libya and ahead of an OPEC(plus) meeting.

On Tuesday, the OPEC(plus) group will meet to decide on output for February.

ANKARA (Ankara)

Oil prices rose on Monday as a result of supply disruptions in Libya and ahead of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies meeting on Tuesday to decide how much oil to pump in February.

At 0656 GMT, Brent crude was trading at $78.44 per barrel, up 0.84 percent from the previous session’s close of $77.78.

At the same time, the American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading at (dollar)75.86 per barrel, up 0.86 percent from the previous session’s closing price of (dollar)75.21 per barrel.

With Libya’s announcement on Saturday of production cuts of around 200,000 barrels of crude oil starting Tuesday due to maintenance on the main crude oil pumping line connecting the fields of Samah and Al, oil prices started the new year on a positive note.

In the midst of the COVID-19 omicron variant’s uncertainty, it was good news for the oil market.

As the number of daily COVID-19 cases in the United States surpassed 345,000, Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease expert, warned of the risk of a spike in hospitalizations due to a large number of coronavirus cases, despite early data suggesting that the omicron COVID-19 variant is less severe.

According to a running tally on the tracking website FlightAware.com, over 3,600 flights were canceled around the world on Sunday, with more than half of them originating in the United States. These cancellations added to the toll of Christmas travel disruptions caused by the omicron variant.

There were over 6,400 flights that were delayed but not canceled.

Investors are also looking forward to the OPEC(plus) meeting on January, which will bring together the group’s producers and their allies.

In February, the group will decide whether or not to increase output by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd).

OPEC(plus) producers agreed to stick to the planned output scheme at their previous meeting, despite calls from several countries, including the US, to increase supply.