Oil prices are rising due to tight supply as the recovery in demand continues.

As demand recovers, oil prices rise due to tight supply.

The weakening of the US dollar also aids the upward trend in prices.

Oil prices rose on Tuesday as supply concerns remained due to tight supply from OPEC(plus) producers and the fact that many countries have yet to impose new restrictions to prevent the spread of the omicron variant.

At 0605 GMT, international benchmark Brent crude was trading at (dollar)81.28 per barrel, up 0.5 percent from the previous session’s close of (dollar)80.87 per barrel.

At the same time, the American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading at (dollar)78.77 per barrel, up 0.7 percent from the previous session’s close of (dollar)78.23.

Investor relief over increased demand drove upward price movements, given that despite the omicron variant’s rapid spread, restrictions have yet to be implemented in many countries.

With OPEC(plus) production falling, market tightness is supporting higher prices.

Although the group decided to extend the current plan to increase output by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) until February, some member countries, such as Nigeria and Libya, are not meeting their production targets, resulting in a shortfall in the group’s overall output quota.

Libya’s oil production has been severely hampered, falling from a high of 1.3 million barrels per day to around 800,000 barrels per day due to the political impasse and the need for pipeline maintenance.

However, after crude production was shut down by the Petroleum Facilities Guard (PFG), a paramilitary unit tasked with protecting Libya’s National Oil Corporation’s assets and facilities, production is expected to resume in the Sharara and El Feel Fields, bringing daily production back to 300,000 bpd.

Nigerian oil production has slowed in recent months due to a lack of investment and maintenance.

The upward price trend is also supported by a weaker US dollar, which makes crude purchases cheaper, and investors’ risk appetite is increasing as expectations of potential interest rate hikes grow.