Oil prices ended the week with losses due to a large stockpile of gasoline in the United States.

Due to the large US gasoline stockpile, oil prices ended the week with losses.

On Wednesday, oil prices hit their highest level in seven years due to geopolitical tensions and supply disruptions.

ANKARA (Ankara)

Despite reaching a high point since 2014 on Wednesday due to supply chain disruptions and geopolitical tensions, oil prices fell at the end of the week.

On Monday, international benchmark Brent crude began trading at (dollar)86.15 per barrel and ended at (dollar)86.48, up 0.38 percent.

At the start of the week, the American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading at (dollar)83.84 per barrel.

On Monday, prices rose due to tight supply and investor optimism that the coronavirus omicron variant would not reduce global demand.

Oil prices rose on Tuesday as a result of supply concerns following a Houthi rebel attack on oil facilities in Abu Dhabi, as well as supply disruptions caused by some OPEC(plus) countries’ failure to meet monthly quotas.

An explosion in Turkiye’s southern port of Ceyhan knocked out a key pipeline carrying crude oil from northern Iraq for export.

On Wednesday, persistent geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and Russia drove oil prices to their highest level in seven years.

On the day, Brent hit (dollar)89.17 and WTI hit (dollar)87.91.

As tensions in the Middle East remained high, another threat to supply chains arose when Russia, Ukraine, and NATO increased military drills, with Kyiv accusing Moscow of planning an invasion.

After rising for the majority of the week, oil prices fell on Friday, wiping out the week’s gains.

After an unexpected increase in gasoline stockpiles in the United States, the price dropped.

Inventories of gasoline in the United States increased by 5.9 million barrels in the week ending January.

The figure of 14 is the highest since February 2021.

Crude oil inventories increased by 500,000 barrels to 413.9 million barrels, far exceeding the market forecast of a 1.4 million-barrel drop.

At 1250GMT, Brent crude was trading at (dollar)87.09 per barrel, down 1.45% from the previous session’s close of (dollar)88.38.

After ending the previous session at (dollar)86.90 per barrel, WTI fell 3.11 percent to (dollar)84.19 per barrel.