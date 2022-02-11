Oil prices fall as a result of high US inflation data.

The ongoing US-Iran talks are also putting a lid on the possibility of more oil entering global markets, lowering prices.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

Oil prices fell on Friday, as data showed high inflation in the United States, bolstering the case for interest rate hikes.

At 0645 GMT, international benchmark Brent crude was trading at (dollar)90.69 per barrel, down 0.79 percent from its previous close of (dollar)91.41.

At the same time, the American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) traded at (dollar)89.34 per barrel, down 0.60 percent from the previous session’s close of (dollar)89.88 per barrel.

According to data released on Thursday, the consumer price index rose 0.6 percent monthly and 7.5 percent annually in January, exceeding market expectations.

Following the release of the data, investors’ risk appetite decreased as they considered the possibility of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) raising interest rates by 50 basis points in March.

Furthermore, the prospect of progress in negotiations in Vienna for the full implementation of the Iran nuclear deal raises the likelihood of Iranian supplies returning to the global market, limiting further price increases.