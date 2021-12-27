Oil prices have dropped as a result of COVID-19-related flight delays in the United States.

Oil prices have dropped as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States.

As omicron spreads among employees, several airlines cancel flights.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

Oil prices fell on Monday as a result of the ongoing omicron variant, which forced many airlines to cancel flights in the United States, disrupting travel over the busy holiday weekend.

At 1255 GMT, international benchmark Brent crude was trading at (dollar)75.66 per barrel, down 0.17 percent from the previous session’s close of (dollar)75.79 per barrel.

At the same time, the American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading at (dollar)72.75 per barrel, down 1.40 percent from the previous session’s close of (dollar)73.79 per barrel.

Despite the fact that both benchmarks saw a 4 percent increase last week as the omicron variant of COVID-19 appears to be a milder disease, concerns about its contagion remained.

On Sunday, nearly 1,000 flights were canceled in the United States as the omicron variant of COVID-19 spread quickly, increasing the number of sick calls from pilots.

Since Friday, nearly 1,500 flights have been canceled in the country, causing travel delays over the long holiday weekend.

The cancellations were caused by the spread of omicron among employees, according to United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, and JetBlue Airways.

Investors are now watching the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, also known as OPEC(plus), meeting on January.

In February, OPEC+ producers will decide whether or not to increase output by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd).

Oil prices are unlikely to change significantly next year, according to Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, with demand only recovering to pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2022.