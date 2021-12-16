Oil prices have risen as a result of market relief over new variant concerns.

Market relief over new variant fears has pushed oil prices higher.

The decline in US crude stockpiles is also supporting the upward price trend.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

Following the announcement that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine booster can neutralize the omicron variant, oil prices rose on Thursday, bringing relief to investors.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, was trading at (dollar)76.32 per barrel at 0624 GMT, up 0.65% from the previous session’s close of (dollar)75.82.

At the same time, the American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading at (dollar)72.98 per barrel, up 0.85 percent from the previous trading session’s close of (dollar)72.36 per barrel.

After preliminary laboratory studies revealed that three doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine neutralized the omicron variant of the coronavirus, prices increased.

“Our preliminary, first dataset indicate that a third dose may still provide sufficient protection from disease of any severity caused by the Omicron variant,” Ozlem Tureci, one of BioNTech’s two Turkish-German co-founders, said at a news conference.

She believes that worldwide vaccination and booster campaigns could help people better protect themselves and get through the upcoming winter in the northern hemisphere.

The omicron variant has been detected in 57 countries so far, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), so gains have been limited.

Even if the severity is equal to or possibly lower than the delta variant, hospitalizations are expected to rise as more people become infected, according to WHO’s weekly epidemiological report.

There will be a time lag between an increase in the incidence of cases and an increase in the incidence of deaths, according to the organization.

More data is needed, according to the report, to determine whether the omicron variant leads to decreased vaccine protection.

Following the alpha, beta, gamma, and delta variants, Omicron is the fifth SARS-CoV-2 variant designated as a Variant of Concern by WHO.

– Crude oil stocks in the United States are falling.

Meanwhile, lower crude stockpiles in the United States are supporting the upward trend in prices, causing positive market sentiments about increased demand.

During the week ending December, US commercial crude oil inventories fell by 0.1 percent.

3, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA)’s most recent data.

Inventories fell by 200,000 barrels to 432.9 million barrels, versus a 2.09 million-barrel increase expected by the market.

During that time, however, gasoline inventories increased by 3.9 million barrels to 219.3 million barrels.