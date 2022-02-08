Oil prices have risen only modestly in response to the prospect of Iran’s sanctions being lifted.

Iran will be able to pump more oil onto the market after sanctions are lifted.

Oil prices rose modestly on Tuesday, weighed down by the prospect of lifting Iranian sanctions if the US agrees to do so in the resumption of talks with Iran.

At 0615 GMT, international benchmark Brent crude was trading at (dollar)92.75 per barrel, up 0.06 percent from the previous session’s close of (dollar)92.69 per barrel.

At the same time, the American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) traded at (dollar)91.45 per barrel, up 0.14 percent from the previous session’s close of (dollar)91.32 per barrel.

After a 10-day hiatus, the United States and Iran are set to resume talks later today.

The US had restored some sanctions waivers, but Iran wants all sanctions lifted and a guarantee that the US will not retaliate further.

If the sanctions are lifted, Iran will be able to pump more oil into the market, boosting global supplies.

Experts believe that the outcome of the US-Iran talks on oil prices will be temporary, and that prices will likely rise further if the global oil market faces a supply deficit.