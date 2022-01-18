Oil prices have risen to a seven-year high due to tensions in the Middle East and supply issues.

Oil prices have risen to a seven-year high as a result of Middle East tensions and supply issues.

Some OPEC(plus) members’ production falls short of monthly targets, pushing up prices even higher.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

On Tuesday, oil prices rose to their highest level in seven years, owing to supply concerns following an attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebel group on Abu Dhabi, as well as supply disruptions caused by some OPEC(plus) countries’ failure to meet their monthly quotas.

Brent crude was trading at (dollar)87.50 per barrel at 0636 GMT, up 1.18 percent from the previous session’s close of (dollar)86.48 per barrel.

At the same time, the American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was at (dollar)84.55 per barrel, up 1.50 percent from the previous session’s close of (dollar)83.30 per barrel.

Both benchmarks have risen by more than (dollar)1 as a result of rising tensions in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) following the explosions of three fuel tanker trucks in the industrial Musaffah area of Abu Dhabi earlier on Monday.

A construction site at Abu Dhabi International Airport also caught fire.

Houthi rebels claimed to have carried out a military operation “deep in the UAE,” but did not elaborate.

The UAE has stated that it reserves the right to respond to the Houthi attack and has promised that it will not be tolerated.

The UAE has been fighting Houthi rebels in Yemen since 2015 as part of a Saudi-led coalition.

Higher prices have also been aided by dwindling supply, as some members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and Allies (OPEC(plus)) struggle to meet their monthly production targets, pumping less oil than the planned 400,000 barrels per day (bpd).