Oil prices rise as investors assess the new COVID-19 variant’s risk.

Saudi Arabia’s decision to raise crude prices to Asian and US customers, as well as the deadlock in US-Iran talks, have all boosted prices upward.

Oil prices rose on Tuesday, boosted by relief that the omicron variant is causing only minor symptoms, allowing new restrictions to be reduced or eliminated, as well as a bottleneck in US-Iran talks delaying the return of Iranian oil to the market.

Brent crude was trading at (dollar)73.91 per barrel at 0656 GMT, up 1.13 percent from the previous session’s close of (dollar)73.08 per barrel.

At the same time, the American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading at (dollar)70.53 per barrel, up 1.49 percent from the previous session’s close of (dollar)69.49.

Oil prices have recovered from a two-week low triggered by news of the new COVID-19 variant omicron.

According to reports from South Africa, where the new variant was discovered, omicron cases in the region only have minor symptoms.

“It doesn’t appear to be of a great degree of severity,” said US President Joe Biden’s chief medical advisor Anthony Fauci, boosting market confidence that existing restrictions would be temporary, obviating the need for new restrictions.

Meanwhile, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom slammed countries that have imposed travel restrictions on southern African travelers as a result of the emergence of the omicron variant of COVID-19 on Sunday.

The rising price trend was aided by the low likelihood of a quick conclusion to the US-Iran nuclear talks, which resumed last week in Vienna.

Since the election of Iran’s new hardline president in June, talks between Iran and six other powers were halted, and only resumed in November.

Prices rose on Sunday after Saudi Aramco announced its intention to lower the price of Arab Light crude for its Asian and US customers by (dollar)0.80 in January, bolstered by market expectations of higher demand.

After the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, known as OPEC(plus), decided to increase production by 400,000 barrels per day in January, Saudi Arabia cut its prices.