 Press "Enter" to skip to content

OL to benefit from 93 million euro government guaranteed loan

By Denis Bedoya on May 11, 2020

To help the club in this period of economic crisis, Olympique Lyonnais asked to benefit from loans guaranteed by the State (PGE) confirmed Jean-Michel Aulas in Le Progrès. As such, OL should collect 93 million euros.

In a difficult economic context, Olympique Lyonnais is not closing the door on any aid. In the columns of Progress, Jean-Michel Aulas confirmed that OL has applied for a State Guaranteed Loan (PGE). The latter should amount to 93 million euros against 77 million originally planned adds the regional daily.

It will allow the May-June deadline to pass

This loan has nothing to do with the € 224.5 million loan taken out by the Professional Football League. ” If we can benefit from the PGE of the League, we will ask because the situation is very serious given the stopping of competitions, said the president of the Rhône-Alpes region. However, it is not loans that will save French football, but operating grants. We must ask for sectoral aid, such as aviation, tourism, events … The loan will allow us to pass the May June deadline. “

Promotions

.

Published in Economy

Denis Bedoya
Denis Bedoya

More from EconomyMore posts in Economy »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *