Oman and BP join forces to develop renewable energy and hydrogen.

In a recent statement, bp announced that it had signed a Strategic Framework Agreement (SFA) and a Renewables Data Collection Agreement with Oman’s Ministry of Energy and Minerals for multiple gigawatts of world-class renewable energy and green hydrogen development in Oman by 2030.

bp will collect and analyze solar and wind data from an area of 8,000 square kilometers (km2) under the terms of the agreement.

Under the SFA, BP and Oman will collaborate on a renewables strategy, regulations, the creation of a renewable energy hub, and the training and reskilling of the local workforce.

With the recent agreement, Oman, which has a long history in the oil and gas industry, is taking a significant step toward realizing the country’s 2040 Vision while also taking advantage of the opportunity to become a leading low-carbon energy hub.

BP’s Oman business spent (dollar)610 million on Omani-registered companies in 2020, accounting for 90% of its total spend.

In 2021, bp joined Hy-Fly, Oman’s national hydrogen alliance, to promote the hydrogen industry in the country, and established a net zero taskforce to assist in the development of a “roadmap” for bp in Oman.