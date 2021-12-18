Omicron is concerned that the final weekend before Christmas will stifle the last-minute shopping frenzy.

Business leaders have urged the government to intervene, stating that ‘doing nothing’ is not an option.

As Omicron cast its shadow over the high street, business leaders called for government assistance.

Many shoppers stayed away on what is traditionally the busiest weekend of pre-Christmas shopping, citing concerns about soaring Covid-19 rates caused by the new variant.

On Saturday, Oxford Street in London, the capital’s main shopping district, was noticeably quieter than it had been during the pre-pandemic holiday season.

According to the British Retail Consortium (BRC), the situation was replicated in city centers across the country, while online shopping and retail parks remained busy.

“The rise of the Omicron variant, combined with the Government’s work-from-home advice, has resulted in fewer people visiting shops and high streets, particularly in large city centers,” said Helen Dickinson, BRC chief executive.

“Despite ongoing supply chain challenges, a massive effort has already been made to ensure that essential food and gifts are ready for the festive season…retailers are pulling out all the stops to keep their employees and customers as safe as possible during these trying times.”

Customer traffic around Bond Street, Oxford Street, and Regent Street on Thursday was seven percentage points lower than the previous week and 32 percentage points lower than the same day in 2019.

Some retailers have already retaliated, with Harrods launching its Boxing Day sale ten days early in order to attract more customers.

Earlier this week, Alex Baldock, the CEO of electrical goods retailer Curry’s, urged the government not to impose restrictions on the high street, emphasizing that trade is preferable to handouts.

“With rising Covid cases dampening consumer confidence and a planned Tube strike looming on Saturday, we’re anticipating a muted final weekend of Christmas trading at a time when West End businesses should be enjoying a much-needed boost,” Jace Tyrrell, chief executive of the New West End Company, which represents retailers, restaurants, and businesses in the area, said.

He called on the government to provide businesses affected by the new Covid restrictions, which include working from home guidance and vaccine, with temporary financial assistance.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Omicron fears dent last-minute shopping boom on final weekend before Christmas