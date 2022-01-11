On 2021 jetliner orders, Boeing outsells Airbus.

The planemaker based in the United States has received 909 gross orders for aircraft, far outnumbering its European competitor.

ANKARA (Ankara)

Boeing outsold European rival Airbus in 2021, according to data released Tuesday. Boeing received 909 gross orders for aircraft.

Despite more than doubling its gross order intake year over year with 771 new sales, Airbus lost its lead to Boeing for the first time in three years in 2021.

Airbus, on the other hand, remained the world’s largest airliner manufacturer in 2018, delivering 611 planes, an increase of 8% from 2020.

In 2021, Boeing delivered 340 planes, led by the 737 Max, which was grounded for nearly two years after being linked to two crashes that killed 346 people.