On a high note, Asian markets end the week.

The Asian markets ended the week on a high note.

All of the major stock exchanges closed in the green on Wednesday, ahead of important US inflation data.

ANKARA (Turkey)

Consumer prices in the United States are expected to rise 7.3 percent year on year in January, according to data released on Thursday.

At 10:20 GMT, the Asia Dow, which includes the region’s blue-chip companies, jumped 1.51%, or 56.5 points, to 3,790.14.

The Nikkei 225 stock index in Tokyo increased by 1.08 percent, or 295.35 points, to 27,579.87.

The Shanghai Stock Exchange closed Wednesday at 3,479.95 points, up 0.79 percent or 27.32 points.

At the midweek close, the Hang Seng, the benchmark for blue-chip stocks traded on the Hong Kong stock exchange, gained the most, jumping 2.06%, or 500.50 points, to 24,830.

The Indian Sensex closed at 58,465.97, up 1.14 percent or 657.4 points.

The Singapore index rose 0.54 percent, or 18.30 points, to 3,420.04 points.