On Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, what time does Publix open and close?

THE HOLIDAYS HAVE COME, and many supermarkets and stores have changed their hours.

Publix is a well-known grocer in the Southeast, with locations in more than six states.

This year’s Publix holiday hours will be different, but you can still visit.

Publix’s hours for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day are listed below.

The company has always closed on Christmas Day in its 90-year history, and will do so again in 2021.

Despite the fact that the store is open on New Year’s Day, all Publix pharmacies will be closed.

Many other stores will be open on the first day of the year in 2022, so Publix will not be the only large store open.

The following stores will be open on New Year’s Day:

Check local store hours to confirm holiday hours for all stores.

When possible, call ahead for pharmacy hours and consider ordering medications before the holidays.

The following are the three major holidays when Publix closes its doors:

As people prepare for holiday gatherings, customers flock to Publix during the holiday season.

Lakeland, Florida is the home of the company’s headquarters.

It is a privately held corporation that was founded in 1930 by George W Jenkins.

Winter Haven, Florida was the site of the first store.

The family is worth (dollar)8.8 billion, according to estimates.

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.