On eBay, a rare 1916 standing liberty quarter sells for (dollar)5,101.

A QUARTER from the early 1900s has fetched over (dollar)5,000 on the internet.

This was the first year of the standing Liberty quarter, which sparked a lot of debate.

The 1916 coin, for example, exposed Liberty’s left breast.

Liberty’s breast was later covered by a chain mail shirt as a result of this.

The Baber quarter’s 25th and final year was 1916.

A new design of the coin was “impermissible under the law until twenty-five years had elapsed,” according to Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS) president Ron Gruth, and it wasn’t supposed to happen until 1917.

Mr Gruth wrote in a description of the coin, “Despite the legal constraints, the Mint began producing coins with Hermon MacNeil’s new design in December of 1916.”

“Due to time constraints, production was limited to 52,000 coins.”

According to legend, the 1916 standing Liberty quarter has the smallest mintage of the entire series.

One 1916 Liberty quarter sold for (dollar)5,101 on eBay after 48 bids.

That means the quarter is now worth more than 2 million times what it was when it was first purchased.

Remember that the value of your coins will be determined by their grade and condition.

According to USA Coin Book, a 1916 Liberty quarter in “Uncirculated (MS-63)” condition is worth over (dollar)6,000 in average condition and up to (dollar)19,480 in “Uncirculated (MS-63)” condition.

The coin is PCGS certified with a “VG 8” grade, according to the seller in the listing.

“Medium to heavy wear, but some details will still be visible,” Heritage Auctions’ Coins Department describes pieces in “VG” or very good condition.

Thousands of 1916 standing Liberty quarters are currently listed on eBay.

However, before you buy coins online, make sure you’re aware of possible counterfeits.

Check the seller’s background and whether the coin was certified in the listing to avoid this.

Know that your quarters aren’t the only ones that could be worth a lot of money.

Check your change for rare half dollars, dimes, nickels, and other coins, as some of these can fetch thousands of dollars.

Collectors prize coins with a small mintage or an error.

On eBay, search the full name, select the “sold” listing, and then toggle the search to “highest value” to see if your coins are worth anything.

It will provide you with an estimate of how much money you will need…

