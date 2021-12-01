On eBay, a rare 1994 £2 coin is selling for £115 – do you have one in your wallet?

On eBay, a rare 1994 £2 coin sells for £115 – do you have one?

A RARE £2 coin from 1994 sold for £115 on eBay; if you can find one in your change, you could be quids in as well.

The coin, a £2 that was only made to be a “practice-like” design, sold for exactly £114.75 on November 8.

However, this only makes them want to spend more money on it.

After a three-day auction, this coin was purchased for 57 times its face value by a single collector.

The Mayflower ship is depicted on the reverse of the trial £2 coin, while The Queen is depicted on the obverse.

However, it has been dubbed “the coin that never was” by coin experts at Change Checker.

This is due to the fact that the coin design was never officially put into circulation.

Many of the copies that have passed through hands, however, have been given a higher value.

Because it was the very first version of the modern bi-metallic £2 coin, which was struck in 1994, it was not released to the general public.

It was issued as a test piece before the more well-known coins were released a few years later in 1997; this means that the 1994 coin was never actually legal tender.

But that doesn’t rule out the possibility of the coin ending up in someone’s change.

Because these coins were not issued as legal tender, there is no exact mintage number, but according to Change Checker, there were just over 4,500 presentation packs issued for commemorative value.

If you find a one-of-a-kind coin in your own change, you might be in luck.

A commemorative coin will usually sell for hundreds of dollars, but a rare coin with a low mintage is your best bet.

Rare error coins, on the other hand, can be worth a lot of money because of their flaws – simple errors in the minting process can sometimes skyrocket their value.

However, you should always be wary of fakes, as some con artists may try to defraud you by selling you faulty copies.

Keep in mind that an eBay buyer could back out, which means the coin won’t have sold for the advertised price.

If you want a better idea of the coin’s worth, look at how other rare coins have sold on eBay as a guide, or consult experts like Coin Hunter to examine your change and determine its value.

