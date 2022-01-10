On eBay, a rare EU 50p coin sells for £70; do you have one in your change?

On eBay, a rare EU 50p coin sells for £70; do you have one?

A RARE 50p coin with a one-of-a-kind design has sold for £70 on eBay.

Because the 50p has no ordinary reverse, it is worth 140 times its face value.

It’s a commemorative coin commemorating the United Kingdom’s presidency of the European Council of Ministers and the Single Market’s completion.

It’s known as the UK EC Presidency 50p because it has two dates printed at the top, 1992 and 1993.

The design is extremely rare, as only 109,000 coins were produced.

In fact, the ever popular Kew Gardens 50p coin, which tops Change Checker’s scarcity index, has only half the number of coins minted.

“It’s significantly rarer than the Kew Gardens 50p, with a mintage of 210,000,” the seller states in their listing.

“This is an extremely valuable coin.”

In contrast to the modern Kew Gardens style, however, coin experts point out that the UK EC Presidency coin is no longer in circulation.

That’s because it’s a coin from before 1997, when the shape of the 50p was slightly modernized, resulting in new coins that are smaller and thinner today.

That means that if you come across one of these rare copies, you might have trouble using it in a vending machine or at a parking meter.

But, like this seller, you might have a better chance of selling it on eBay and making a profit if enough people bid on it.

We know collectors were interested because there were 18 bids on this one before the final sale was called on January 9.

It had only been live for a week, but the price had skyrocketed.

The seller of this coin stated that they’d had the copy for nearly 30 years, so it’s worth looking through your own change to see if any rarities can be found.

You can make a lot of money on eBay if you find one.

Don’t rule out coins with flaws, as they usually pique the interest of serious collectors.

They’ll be produced in limited quantities, just like the rare designs, so collector demand will be high.

You can figure out how much your own change might sell for by looking at other eBay listings.

However, you should always keep in mind that on eBay, a buyer may back out, meaning the coin will not have sold for the stated price.

Be wary of imposters, as they frequently appear on the internet.

