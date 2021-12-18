On Monday, Turkey’s BIST 100 gets underway.

On Monday, Turkey’s BIST 100 gets off to a flying start.

In the first session, the index increased by more than 20.5 points.

ANKARA

On Monday, Turkey’s benchmark stock index began the week at 2,056 points, up 1.1 percent, or 20.53 points, from its previous close.

The Borsa Istanbul BIST 100 index rose 0.2 percent last week to 2,035.48 points, with daily trading volume of 43.3 billion Turkish liras ((dollar)3.1 billion).

As of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630 GMT), the US dollar-to-Turkish lira exchange rate was at 13.9720, up from 13.8800 at the previous close.

The eurolira exchange rate rose to 15.7790 liras from 15.6800 liras, while a British pound was worth 18.5510 liras, up from 18.4110.

As of 10 a.m. local time (0700 GMT), a barrel of Brent crude oil cost around (dollar)76.3.