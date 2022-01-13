On the back of US inflation data, Asian stocks end the day mixed.

The Nikkei 225 index in Tokyo closed at 28,489, down 276.53 points or nearly 1%.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

Asia’s stock markets ended the day mostly in the red on Thursday, as US inflation data dampened risk appetite.

With a December reading of 7% compared to the previous year, the US inflation rate hit its highest level since 1982 on Wednesday.

The Asia Dow, which tracks the region’s blue-chip companies, increased 14.97 points, or 0.38 percent, to 3,906 points.

The Nikkei 225 index in Tokyo closed at 28,489. It was down 276.53 points, or nearly 1%.

The Hang Seng, the Hong Kong stock exchange’s benchmark for blue-chip stocks, increased 27.60 points, or 0.11 percent, to 24,429.

On the other hand, the Shanghai stock exchange dropped 42 points, or 1.17 percent, to 3,555.

The Indian Sensex closed at 61,246, up 96.74 points, or 0.16 percent, while the Singapore index rose 2.32 points, or 0.07 percent, to 3,257.