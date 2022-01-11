On Thursday, the BitMart exchange will list the cryptocurrency Neom Coin.

The cryptocurrency Neom Coin will be listed on the BitMart exchange on Thursday.

According to a statement from Neom Blockchain Technologies, cryptocurrency will be used in future smart cities.

According to a statement released on GlobeNewswire on Monday, Neom Coin, a cryptocurrency developed by the company Neom Blockchain Technologies, will be listed on the BitMart cryptocurrency exchange on Thursday.

Neom Coin will be used in future smart cities that will not work with traditional currency or wealth management, according to the company.

“Everyone knows about smartphones, smart cars, and smart homes,” the statement said, “but the tech industry is improving, so it’s time to move on to the next round: smart cities and cryptocurrencies for the smart city.”

“Smart cities” are defined as “cities that operate entirely on blockchain technology and artificial intelligence,” according to the statement.

Neom Blockchain Technologies, according to the statement, is a new generation technology platform that provides blockchain-based solutions.

Many traditional sectors benefit from blockchain technologies, according to the company, which also claims that migrant workers, who are “both the biggest hidden power and one of the biggest problems in the global economy,” can send money to their families in seconds with no commission using the company’s Graphene Blockchain network.

Migrant workers spent (dollar)25 billion sending money worth (dollar)650 billion to their families last year, according to World Bank figures, the statement stated.

Traditional methods of international money transfer, such as bank transfers and similar third-party applications, are “outdated,” it said, adding that “transfer costs are almost non-existent, and transactions are very fast” in systems built with Blockchain technologies.

Neom Blockchain Technologies plans to provide services in the field of Blockchain and Graphene technologies in smart cities in the Middle East, according to the statement, which also conducts studies in the Middle East.

“We foresee cooperating with several smart cities based in the Middle East in the first six months of 2022 as a result of our smart city plans and negotiations,” it said.

According to the statement, the company provides services to smart cities in the field of graphene in addition to blockchain technologies.

“Graphene can be used in many areas such as food logistics, supply chain, solar cell production, wearable electronic devices, health, electricity and electronics sector, defense industry, aviation, energy production, and electrochemistry, it can change the world,” it added.