On Tuesday, Asian markets ended the day on a mostly positive note.

Shanghai is down 0.20 percent, while the Asia Dow Jones Industrial Average, which includes the region’s blue-chip companies, is up 1.57 percent.

The Asia Dow finished up 58.9 points, or 1.57 percent, at 3,825 points.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index ended the day at 29,302, up 510.1 points, or 1.77 percent, from the previous close.

Jibun Bank Japan’s manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 54.3 in December, indicating that by the end of 2021, Japanese manufacturing activity will have improved steadily, albeit more slowly.

The Hang Seng index, which tracks Hong Kong’s blue-chip stocks, rose 15.1 points, or 0.06 percent, to 23,290.

The Shanghai stock exchange fell 7.45 points, or 0.20 percent, to 3,632 points, making it the only index to finish in negative territory.

Concerns have been raised that China’s zero-case approach to combating the coronavirus pandemic will stifle the country’s economic recovery.

The Caixin China general manufacturing PMI rose to 50.9 in December, its highest level since June, thanks to a stronger increase in production.

The Sensex index in India rose 528.5 points, or 0.89 percent, to 59,711 points, while the S&P 500 index in Singapore rose 47.1 points, or 1.50 percent, to 3,181.