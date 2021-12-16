On WEDNESDAY, struggling families could receive (dollar)1,800 per child… see if YOU are eligible.

As the IRS prepares to send the final monthly child tax credit payment, cash-strapped families could receive a bumper “stimulus check” worth up to (dollar)1,800 per kid.

From December 15 – just days before Christmas – millions of households are expected to receive a check.

Families with children under the age of six typically receive a monthly payment of (dollar)300 per child, while dependents aged six to seventeen receive (dollar)250.

The child tax credit will be paid for the sixth time in December’s “stimulus check.”

Although the advance tax credits were made available in July, some families may have signed up later in order to receive a larger monthly payment.

According to WBFF, families will be able to claim up to (dollar)1,800 per child when filing their tax returns in the new year.

For each younger child, the total credit is up to (dollar)3,600, and for each older child, it is up to (dollar)3,000.

The full credit is available to single filers who earn less than (dollar)75,000 and joint filers who earn up to (dollar)150,000.

This year, the child tax credit was increased from (dollar)2,000 to (dollar)3,600 per child.

As senators debate whether to sign Joe Biden’s Build Back Better proposals into law, December’s payment is set to be the final advance payment.

According to the Washington Post, IRS officials have warned lawmakers that if families want to receive a child tax credit payment on January 15, they must pass the bill by December 28.

For the most up-to-date information on the child tax credit, visit our live blog…

Sen. John McCain (R-AZ)

“I’m deeply concerned because it would be a tragedy if the child tax credit expires,” Colorado Senator Michael Bennet said.

“We need to make sure we don’t cancel this at the start of the year.”

That is going to be disastrous.”

“Our country would not accept vulnerable senior citizens missing a Social Security payment,” said Ron Wyden, a senator from Oregon.

“Similarly, missing out on a child tax credit payment is not acceptable for vulnerable children and families.”

“Our view is that the child tax credit is a really important, basic support for families and that we should extend it,” said Brian Deese, director of the National Economic Council.

“And we should extend it because it’s doing exactly what we hoped it would: dramatically reducing child poverty in America, dramatically reducing poverty in America, and giving families some breathing room in an extremely strong but uncertain economy.”

Families are pleading with lawmakers to extend the “stimulus checks” into the following year.

[…]

Latest News from Infosurhoy.