One surprise stimulus check is set to expire TODAY, but here are the other payments you might receive in the next two weeks.

One surprise stimulus check expires TODAY, but here are the other payments you may receive in the next two weeks.

California’s last round of stimulus checks began to be distributed on November 29, with the final payments expected today, December 17.

Other states in the country, on the other hand, may be able to send money to residents before the end of the year.

Bonus payments to teachers and administrators are one way that states send money to residents.

Teachers and principals in Florida, for example, will receive (dollar)1,000 in stimulus money for their commitment to educating during the pandemic.

Hazard pay bonuses of (dollar)500 are available to teachers in Michigan.

Officials in Tennessee passed legislation in early 2021 to pay a (dollar)1,000 bonus to full-time public school employees and (dollar)500 to part-time public school employees.

Teachers and principals in Georgia will receive (dollar)1,000 in stimulus money for their dedication to education during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the federal government has set aside (dollar)13 million to pay Oklahoma’s student teachers.

Back-to-work programs are another way that states are distributing money.

Part-time workers in Arizona are eligible for a (dollar)1,000 stipend.

Those who return to full-time work may be eligible for (dollar)2,000.

Furthermore, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont announced the Back to Work program, which will begin on May 30, 2021 and run until December 31, 2021, and will provide (dollar)1,000 in stimulus checks.

Some states, such as New Mexico, are distributing funds to those who were unable to receive federal stimulus checks.

On October 12, applications opened for those who were not eligible for New Mexico relief benefits in August.

Low-income households previously received a payment of (dollar)750 in August.

Finally, while Vermont is not providing a direct payment, it is offering to cover up to (dollar)7,500 in moving expenses for people relocating to the state.

The only stipulation is that the person must be relocating because of job loss in the hospitality or construction industries.

