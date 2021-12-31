Online, a rare penny sells for (dollar)406.01.

On the internet, a rare penny fetches (dollar)406.01.

A 1909 PENNY recently sold for over (dollar)400 on the internet.

The last year of the Indian head series, which was in circulation from 1859 to 1909, was the rare coin that sold.

In 1909, the VDB Lincoln penny was minted for the first time.

When it comes to the 1909 Indian head cent, keep an eye out for an “S” at the bottom of the reverse.

San Francisco, which was the mint location, is represented by the S.

In a description of the 1909 S coin, Professional Coin Grading Service price guide editor Jamie Hernandez stated, “The 1909-S Indian cent has the lowest mintage in the entire circulation strike Indian cent series.”

“In the entire series, only the 1877 and 1909-S Indian cents have mintages below 1 million coins.”

Only 309,000 1909-S Indian pennies were made in total.

More than 14 million regular strike 1909 Indian cents have been minted, in comparison.

After receiving 40 bids, the 1909-S coin in the eBay auction was sold for (dollar)406.01.

That means the cent is now worth over 4,000,000% of its original value.

However, keep in mind that the amount you can get for the coin will depend on its grade and condition.

According to USA Coin Book, a 1909-S coin in average condition is worth (dollar)642 and up to (dollar)1,286 in “Uncirculated (MS-63)” condition.

The coin was certified by PCGS in an “F 15” grade, according to the eBay seller.

The grade is described as “slightly less than half of finer detail worn flat” by PCGS.

“All lettering remains sharp and clear,” as well.

Thousands of 1909-S coins are currently listed on eBay.

However, before you buy coins online, make sure you’re aware of possible counterfeits.

Check the seller’s history and whether the coin was certified in the listing to avoid this.

Keep in mind that your Indian head cents aren’t the only coins worth a lot of money.

Check your change for rare half dollars, quarters, nickels, dimes, and other pennies, as these coins can sell for thousands of dollars.

Coins with a low mintage or an error are usually the most valuable, as collectors consider them to be the most valuable.

To see if your coins are worth anything on eBay, type in the full name, choose the “sold” listing, and then switch the search to “highest value.”

