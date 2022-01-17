Online, a rare Washington quarter sells for (dollar)622 – do you have one in your pocket?

On eBay, a RARE quarter fetched over (dollar)600.

The quarter is part of the George Washington quarter series, which has been in circulation since 1932.

The two most valuable Washington quarters date from the first year of production.

On the obverse of the coin, the 1932 design, which is also the one that sold on eBay this month, features “Liberty” above and the year below Mr. Washington.

Above and below the first president, the new coins feature the words “United States of America” and “Quarter Dollar.”

When it comes to the 1932 quarter, look for a mintmark, as these are the most valuable of the year’s coins.

This will be a “D” or an “S,” referring to the mints in Denver and San Francisco, respectively.

On the reverse of the quarter, those letters can be found above the words “Quarter Dollar.”

If it lacks a mintmark, it was most likely produced in Philadelphia.

The coin’s mintage is said to be in excess of 5.4 million.

In the meantime, only 436,800 and 408,000 “D” and “S” coins were produced.

In a description of the coin, Mr Hall wrote, “Both coins have been highly sought after in all grades for the past 60 years.”

“They’re two of the most well-known rare coins of the twentieth century, and they’re key dates in the Washington quarter series.”

The “D” quarter was the one that was sold in an online auction.

After 34 bids, it sold for (dollar)621.99, equating to nearly 250,000% of its original value.

While the “D” quarter has a higher mintage, it is worth more in higher grades than the “S” quarter.

Both coins are worth (dollar)200 in average condition, according to the USA Coin Book.

The “D” quarter, on the other hand, may be worth up to (dollar)13,909 in “uncirculated (MS-65)” condition, whereas the “S” quarter’s maximum value is only (dollar)5,545.

According to the seller, the “D” quarter in the listing has an AU grade, which means it is nearly uncirculated.

On eBay, some 1932 D quarters are currently listed for more than (dollar)1,000.

However, be wary of online imposters.

To avoid this, double-check the seller’s track record and whether the coin was certified in the listing.

Washington quarters aren’t the only coins with a high value.

Check your change for rare nickels, half dollars, Lincoln pennies, and so on.

