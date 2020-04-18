Online retailers blame DHL for poor planning and long delivery times

The shipping level is currently as high as in the run-up to Christmas. Volkmar Heinz / picture alliance via Getty Images



Deutsche Post seems to be overwhelmed with the increased shipping level since the end of March and the flood of parcels, it says in the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung”.

Dealers have agreed additional collection dates with DHL. According to the Bundesverband Onlinehandel, however, these are not complied with or even canceled without replacement.

According to BVOH President Oliver Prothmann, DHL’s capacity problems are primarily “bad planning”.

Online trade is booming, while local stores are still closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, it is not uncommon for parcels to arrive at the customer late for days.

Since the end of March, the shipping volume has skyrocketed and the Deutsche Post seems overwhelmed with the flood of parcels, according to the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung”. According to a post spokesman, the company was surprised by this development, because the numbers had previously dropped significantly. The shipping level is currently as high as in the pre-Christmas period.

Read too “Coming up like in the run-up to Christmas”: Deutsche Post suggests delivery on Sunday

Some retailers have agreed additional pick-up trips with parcel services such as DHL. However, the Bundesverband Onlinehandel (BVOH) complains that some of the packages are not picked up from the dealers as agreed and the DHL pick-up trips are even canceled without replacement. As a result, delivery to the customer is often delayed by several days.

According to BVOH President Oliver Prothmann “this can only be a matter of bad planning”. It is unacceptable that there are still capacity problems at DHL after a four-week lockdown, says Prothmann. This is despite the fact that delivery is currently easier because there is less traffic and more customers are at home.