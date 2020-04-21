Online trade fair helps overseas procurement of medical supplies

An online trade fair assembling 100 medical supply manufacturers in east China’s Zhejiang Province and more than 80 Italian medical institutions, multinational firms and business associations was launched Friday.

Scheduled to conclude on April 22, the fair is expected to help meet the urgent demand for anti-epidemic supplies in Italy.

It will also hold two targeted procurement sessions for Italian private businesses and for an Italian hospital respectively.

Han Jie, deputy head of the Zhejiang provincial department of commerce, which launched the fair, said Zhejiang has planned over 50 online fairs targeting various overseas trading partners in the first half of 2020.