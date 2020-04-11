OPEC + and the G-20 say “yes” to coercion

(Bloomberg Opinion) – When OPEC + last met, its members said they would open the taps to regain control of the oil market. Barely a month later, they’ll … tighten the taps … to confirm again … you’ll see the problem.

Covid-19 mocked almost every plan that was made a month ago. Global oil demand has dropped by perhaps a third. If people don’t buy fuel, the refineries won’t buy crude, which means that producers sell in void – and therefore have to cut. The fragmented OPEC + meeting on Thursday, in which Mexico plays a major role, was about distributing unsavory pieces of a cake that is said to be inevitable.

A kind of agreement was in effect on Friday afternoon, when a meeting of energy ministers for the group of 20 countries ended. Mexico’s role remained unclear, however, and the draft G-20 declaration provided only vague support for efforts to stabilize the oil market. If this is the cavalry riding to the rescue, it is also good that the market is not open.

There is one important point to focus on: even the OPEC + cuts cannot prevent a large increase in inventories. The best producers can hope to smooth the curve and avoid running out of space, which would likely drive prices into single digits. OPEC estimates that demand fell by around 12 million barrels a day in the quarter. In this scenario, the agreed cut of nearly 10 million barrels a day for May and June would still mean that half of the remaining onshore storage capacity will be full by July 1.

Given Mexico’s ambivalence and the fact that the figure is below last fall’s production level, this figure of 10 million is likely to exaggerate the actual immediate cut. Russia’s commitment to cut 2.5 million barrels a day – beyond what the market forces it to do – looks particularly ambitious. In the meantime, OPEC’s estimate of demand destruction may be optimistic, and there is no telling how quickly demand will recover.

This could explain the planned conical cuts, which add up to five billion barrels over two years. But who really buys a two-year goal set by a group that broke up a few weeks ago and was taken hostage by Mexico over a few hundred thousand barrels a day? This is a coalition that was formed under coercion and has now been reformed under even greater coercion. Imagine a huge feudal family suddenly forced to quarantine together for at least two months. OPEC + should not be willing to tolerate Mexico’s intransigence, and Mexico should not want to be part of a group that would. But here they are.

This should alleviate the upward movement that started a week after President Donald Trump’s 10 million barrel tweet. It has been astonishing to see the rally in exploration and production stocks go up almost 30% since then. Production on the slate fields is already beginning to roll, with the sharp decline in fracking crews being an early indicator (see here). The resulting natural decline was all the US “offered” at the wet squib of a G-20 meeting on Friday. Trump also pointed out that market forces had already dealt with the other oil cuts that he had apparently unsuccessfully offered to offset the Mexican spade (translation: don’t rely on actually incremental barrels that are leaving the market).

Trump will no doubt call it all an art-of-the-deal anyway. However, like the OPEC + cuts, it’s just a demand shock that does its job. Trump’s impending tariffs on barrels if no OPEC + deal was imminent have been stormy as they would increase consumer costs in a recession and before an election. injured oil major and refineries; and couldn’t even do much for frackers, whose light crude oil is simply less valuable when filling up with gasoline and jet fuel.

Regardless of the long-term goals, compliance with cutbacks beyond June, particularly by Russia, will be determined by the pace of demand recovery and the pace of declining supply from other countries, particularly the United States. In the meantime, Saudi Arabia could be suffering in absolute numbers (see here), but it also worked diligently not only to get Moscow busy, but also to tighten the screws on the livelier members of the fracking crowd. This is a temporary ceasefire in a multilateral struggle between the three major oil powers.

