Open gas stations may be in short supply this weekend

After experiencing the worst sales of the pandemic last Sunday, the only six gas stations in the municipality of Orocovis have decided that staying closed this weekend (Good Friday to Easter Sunday) is cheaper for business and safe. for your employees to open and only dispatch fuel, as required by the latest Executive Order 2020-029 from gasoline retailers.

So he assured The new day the owner of Elena Gulf Service Station, Elena Ortiz, who confirmed that the other five gas stations of the Gulf, EcoMaxx, Shell and SSS (independent) brands agreed to do the same after experiencing large losses last Sunday when they could not operate their stores for convenience.

“I am not going to expose myself or my employees if it really is not worth it in cost-effective terms. This Sunday was a pure loss, plus one is looking for enmities with the public because people know me in town, they asked me for favors, but I could not sell anything that was not fuel to people. If it will be like this this weekend, it is not worth being open, ”said Ortiz, who worked a 16-hour shift last Sunday to ensure that only gasoline was dispensed at his station in Orocovis.

The businesswoman made it clear that the collective decision does not seek to put pressure on the governor Wanda Vázquez Garced to amend its executive order, but to inform the residents of Orocovis and neighboring towns to make the necessary arrangements for the weekend.

“Since the only thing that could be open (this weekend) are the gas stations, because we inform people that we will not be operating and so they can stay in their houses because there should also be no restaurants or other open places”, added Ortiz, who will also close his Puma gas station in Morovis for the weekend.

However, Orocovis may be just the first municipality to run out of gas this weekend due to this economic crossroads.

Although the president of the Puerto Rico Gasoline Retailers Association (ADGPR), Rafael Mercado, unknown if there are other municipalities in the same situation as Orocovis, said that he has received dozens of calls from retailers around the island who have decided to do the same as Ortiz this weekend and all subsequent Sundays until the Executive Order 2020 expires. -29.

“Many retailers have called me and told me that they are not going to open (this weekend), because of the bad experiences of (last) Sunday. First of all, they sold practically nothing and they also had incidents with consumers because people find it difficult for you, ”said Mercado, who has already communicated his opinion to the Department of Economic Development and Commerce and to the governor’s economic” task force “.

Explaining the reasons that have led many retailers to close over the weekend of Friday, April 10 to Sunday, April 12, he explained that “If a person breaks the fridge and walks up and down looking for an open gas station until he finds yours and finds out that you cannot sell him the ice pack because the government does not allow it, he will not be very happy and you probably lose her as a customer. ”

He also indicated that although many in his union have tried to keep gas stations open to supply essential services workers, most have seen losses of around 90% of its sales volume since the forced closure was declared in mid-March.

Now that people are barely driving, however, their convenience stores, which commonly generate almost 40% of their revenue, are what keep gas stations afloat with their profit margins almost 20% higher than fuel dispatch (4%).

“We have always competed with supermarkets and we have coexisted. If the supermarkets want to open on Sundays, then they should open, but it was they who decided not to open. But to the rest of us who are willing to provide the service (on Sundays), since the government does not impose the closure on us ”, said the president of ADGPR, who reaffirms that convenience stores at gas stations prevent supermarkets from crowding consumers who only need to buy a few basic items, such as bread, milk and eggs, before to go home right away.