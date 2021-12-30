Opening and closing hours for Walgreens on New Year’s Day are explained.

PHARMACEUTICALS CAN MAKE IT EASY TO GET EVERYTHING IN ONE PLACE WHEN READYING FOR NEW YEAR’S TRAVEL.

With so much to juggle, it can be difficult to keep track of everything, but thanks to Walgreens’ holiday hours, this is no longer an issue.

Several Walgreens locations will be open both on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day this year.

Last year, a spokesperson for Walgreens told Heavy.com that most 24-hour Walgreens will be open for the holiday.

Stores that aren’t open 24 hours a day are usually open on weekends and holidays as well, though not all locations may keep the same hours.

It’s best to use a Walgreens store locator or call ahead and ask about their New Year’s schedule, just like it is for Christmas Day hours.

In the year 2021, Walgreens was open on Christmas Day.

Stores, including 24-hour pharmacies, should open and close on schedule.

However, keep in mind that some store and pharmacy hours may vary.

To find out when your nearest Walgreens will be open, call or look online.

Walgreens was open on Christmas Eve as well.

Several stores may stay open until midnight to accommodate any last-minute gifting or medical needs.

Because January 1, New Year’s Day, is a federal holiday, banks, post offices, and other federal buildings will be closed.

Depending on their location, however, grocery and convenience stores will remain open.

The majority of CVS Pharmacy, Krogers, Stop and Shops, Publix, and Whole Foods Markets will be open during regular business hours, but some may be closed.

All Walmart stores, as well as Wegmans and Target locations, will be open during regular business hours.

