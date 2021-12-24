Opening and closing times for Walgreens over the holidays and on New Year’s Day are listed below.

PHARMACIES CAN MAKE IT EASY TO GET EVERYTHING IN ONE PLACE WHEN GETTING READY FOR CHRISTMAS AND NEW YEAR’S TRAVEL.

With so much to juggle, it can be difficult to keep track of everything, but thanks to Walgreens’ holiday hours, this is no longer an issue.

In 2021, Walgreens will be open on Christmas Day.

Stores, including 24-hour pharmacies, should open and close on schedule.

However, some store and pharmacy hours may vary.

It’s best to call or check online to see when your nearest Walgreens will be open.

Walgreens will be open on Christmas Eve, too.

Several stores may stay open until midnight for any last-minute gifting or medical needs.

On both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, several Walgreens locations will be open.

Last year, a spokesperson for Walgreens told Heavy.com that most 24-hour Walgreens would be open for the holiday.

Stores that aren’t open 24 hours a day are usually open on weekends and holidays as well, though not all locations may keep the same hours.

It’s best to use a Walgreens store locator or call ahead and ask about their New Year’s schedule, just like it is for Christmas Day hours.

Because January 1, New Year’s Day, is a federal holiday, banks, post offices, and other federal buildings will be closed.

However, depending on their location, grocery and convenience stores will remain open.

The majority of CVS Pharmacy, Krogers, Stop and Shops, Publix, and Whole Foods Markets will be open during regular business hours, but some may be closed.

All Walmart stores, as well as Wegmans and Target stores, will be open during regular business hours.

