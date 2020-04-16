Opening Bell: U.S. Futures Rebound Despite Grim Data; Gold Jumps; Oil Steady

Though Asian equities were mixed on Thursday, in the wake of economic data more dire than expected and disappointing earning results, U.S. futures for the , , and trimmed Wednesday’s losses and are currently in the green. European shares also opened higher.

The U.S. dollar ticked higher and gold jumped.

The rebound in U.S. contracts and higher open for European equities underscores the need for investors to now expect the unexpected from markets. Though Asian indices took a cue from yesterday’s Wall Street selloffs, spurred by a historically low figure in March, as well as surprisingly poor and releases, the fact that U.S. futures and European stocks are on the rise has caught investors on the back foot after they’d expected the selloff to resume.

The irony could just be a sign of the times as COVID-19 continues to dominate the market’s wall of worries. Currently the number of outbreaks worldwide has topped two million as the virus continues to spread. The number of fatalities globally is at 137,193 and rising, with more than 28,000 of those deaths in the U.S. alone. We can therefore expect continuing fluctuations in both sentiment and prices, with every piece of news whipsawing traders in one direction or the other.

Today, contracts on the S&P 500 fell below an uptrend line—which it was testing from below—after both the MACD and RSI triggered sell signals amid negative divergences.

Major national indices pulled up all sectors of the , as virus-related deaths in Spain and Italy flattened and British budget carrier easyJet (LON: ) and its bigger rival Ryanair (LON: ) each for their beleaguered businesses.

Earlier, Asian exchanges reacted to the dual devastation wrought by the pandemic and government data. Japan’s fell the hardest, (-1.33%), while China’s led with gains (+0.31%).

Yesterday, with Q1 earnings from (NYSE: ), (NYSE: ) and (NYSE: ) all showing losses, stocks gave up monthly highs.

The edged higher after its jump yesterday, along with Treasurys. Still, bond demand, including for the note, diminished today.

Technically, the global reserve currency bounced off the 50 DMA, rebounding above the March 30 trough; a fall below would have established a downtrend.

is rising today, together with equities, after falling yesterday, again, in tandem with stocks.

To many investors, this may seem counter intuitive. Once again, we find the commodity is more closely correlated to dollar strength than to stocks. The trick is to attempt to determine whether, in fact, gold is now operating not as a safe haven asset, or if it is, perhaps only for bears.

Interestingly, for the past two days has traced out the same pattern. Technically, gold may be following a H&S bottom breakout with a pullback. That argument is buttressed by an Evening Star, completed yesterday.

fluctuated, settling on today’s opening price just above $20, after tumbling Wednesday to the $19 region, amid a record collapse in fuel demand and the weekly increase in U.S. domestic crude supplies.

Considering oil is hovering near 18-year lows and is at the bottom of its range since March 18, traders may find it’s currently providing an ideal long position, at least from a risk-reward perspective.

