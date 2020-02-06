‘Opioid genocide’: RT’s Keiser Report digs into US drugs overdose crisis

Electronic patient records systems used by doctors across the United States have been programmed to automatically suggest opioids for treatment. This was part of a secret deal between the software makers and drug companies.

That is competition on both a software and a macroeconomic level, say the hosts of Keiser Report.

“So, here you have corporations involved in brainwashing, in distorting the information field, involved in adversely programming their computers to prescribe opioids to patients for profit, even though it’s killing more people than we lost in Vietnam,” says Max Keiser.

Stacy Herbert explains that there are two groups – an opioid manufacturer and an algorithm provider. The systems were programmed to overprescribe opioids which kill up to 70,000 Americans per year, she says. “So they intentionally did something that would result in the deaths of tens of thousands of people.”

Max adds: “This is opioid genocide as a service, as a profit center, as a business. It’s much worse than what we saw 80 years ago.”

