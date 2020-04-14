Oppo Ace 2: World’s Fastest Smartphone That Charges for 30 Minutes

If you’re looking for the fastest smartphone in the world, look no more. Oppo has recently broken the record of the world’s fastest wireless-charging phone, with its newest product, Oppo Ace 2. The Chinese company said that the new device will be the highlight of their 2020 as Ace 2 can fully charge for less than an hour or exactly 30 minutes. How much is this?

Oppo’s Ace 2 will be the first phone of the company that has a wireless charging feature. This might be the reason why Oppo decided to make it extra special and fast! According to the report in The Verge, Ace 2 will be the smartphone following the last year’s Reno Ace 2. Obviously, Oppo decided to remove the brand name of ‘Reno’ and leave ‘Ace 2’ for their next product.

To prove how fast this device is. Ace 2 has the speed of 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 wireless fast charging. This is much faster compared to other original fast smartphones like the former Reno Ace 2, Huawei P40 Pro+, and Mi 10 Pro with only 40W wireless charging.

The company claims that this device can charge for about 30 minutes or less than an hour, making it the world’s fastest charging smartphone compared to others.

Aside from being the fastest wireless-charging phone out there so far, Oppo Ace 2 also has its new features and supporting the 5G technology with its included Snapdragon 865.

Ace 2 has a 6.55-inch 1080p OLED screen that can refresh for up to 90Hz. It runs on Android 10 based on ColorOS 7.1. More than that, it has 12GB of RAM and memory storage of 256 GB for more convenient saving of music, files, movies, and even for gaming. Just like the new smartphones of 2020, Ace 2 has an in-display fingerprint scanner and a hole-punch selfie camera.

If we talked more about its camera set, TechRadar reports that Ace 2 has four camera sensors– two of them as the main cameras. They are powered with the 48-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide, and 2-megapixel macro and depth sensors.

If you think that its the end of its best features, Oppo Ace 2 offers this device with three color variants: Aurora Silver, Moon Rock Grey, and Fantasy Purple.

So, how much will be the price for the world’s fastest wireless-charging phone? Interestingly, Oppo will not charge for too much on the phone. Reports say China’s price for Ace 2 costs 3,999 yuan– which equivalents to $566.

As of now, there are still no reports on when this device will be available in the United States markets. However, if you’re looking for a replacement or upgrade to your phone, this will be the perfect time to look right away online. Other Chinese smartphones like the famous OnePlus 8 will be soon releasing in stores– with awesome features too!

