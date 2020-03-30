Optimism, but “especially persevere” Inland

ICs are protruding in Italy. There are normally 1150 IC beds available in Nederlad. Minister Hugo de Jonge announced last week that everything is being done to increase that number to 1600, of which 1025 for corona patients. Ⓒ EPA

LEAD – At the beginning of this week, possibly Tuesday, we can draw conclusions whether the measures taken by the Netherlands against the coronavirus have enough effect. The numbers offer hope. “But this is not a time to claim victory,” it says. Above all, we have to bite through.