Oracle will spend (dollar)28 billion to acquire a medical records company.

According to an executive, health care is the world’s largest and most important vertical market, with a (dollar)3.8 trillion industry in the United States alone last year.

ANKARA (Turkey)

Oracle Corp of the United States has agreed to buy Cerner, a medical records company, for (dollar)95 per share, or approximately (dollar)28.3 billion in equity value, the companies announced on Monday.

Oracle will gain a stronghold in digital information systems used in hospitals and health systems as well as the opportunity to integrate its cloud systems into the health care industry as part of the deal, which is expected to close next year.

Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison said in a statement that the companies have the “potential to transform health care delivery by providing medical professionals with better information—enabling them to make better treatment decisions resulting in better patient outcomes.”

Health care, according to Oracle CEO Safra Catz, is the world’s largest and most important vertical market, with a (dollar)3.8 trillion industry in the United States alone last year.

On Monday, just before the closing bell on the New York Stock Exchange, Oracle’s stock was down 4.7 percent, while Cerner’s stock was up 0.9 percent.