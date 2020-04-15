Oriental Weavers amend the dividend proposal due to SK

Cairo – Mubasher: The Board of Directors of Oriental Weavers Carpets Company approved a project to amend the proposed dividend list due to the Corona pandemic.

The company said in a statement to the Egyptian Stock Exchange, today, Monday, that it was decided to distribute 43.23 million pounds to shareholders by 65 piasters per share.

The company added that the proposal will be presented in the Ordinary General Assembly to be held on April 26th.

The Board of Directors had proposed distributing a cash coupon of 1.5 pounds per share.

The company stressed that the proposal is in the interest of helpers, customers and employees, to ensure the continuity of work and production in the factories.

During 2019, the company achieved 855 million pounds in the period from January to December 2019, compared to 550.23 million pounds in 2018, taking into account minority interests.

The company’s sales increased during the past year to 10.13 billion pounds, compared to sales of 10.4 billion pounds in 2018.

On the independent business level, the company achieved 708.6 million pounds last year, compared to 745.8 million pounds in 2018.

